Boston named as one of the top defenders in the country

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Columbia, S.C. - South Carolina freshman forward Aliyah Boston earned a spot among the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.

Boston has carved out a spot on multiple national player of the year lists, often as the only freshman to make the cut. The 6-foot-5 forward is 13th in the country with 2.8 blocked shots per game and has helped the Gamecock defense hold opponents to just 55.4 points per game, the 19th-lowest opponent average in the country. Overall on the season, Boston averages 9.1 rebounds per game to rank third in the SEC. She averages a double-double against SEC opponents (13.2 ppg/10.3 rpg) and in 11 games against ranked opponents (13.8 ppg, 10.6 rpg). Offensively, Boston's .616 field goal percentage is seventh in the nation.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club will narrow the list to four finalists on March 11 and announce the 2020 Naismith Women's defensive Player of the Year on April 3.