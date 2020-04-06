Boston Wins Lisa Leslie Award

Monday, April. 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina women's basketball freshman Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the Naismith Starting Five as the winner of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award, the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Association announced today on ESPN's SportsCenter. Boston becomes the second Gamecock to win the award in its three years in existence.

"Aliyah Boston is perhaps one of the most talented freshmen the women's game has ever seen," said Leslie, Hall of Fame, Class of 2015. "With her combination of intelligence, athleticism and coachability, there is no limit to what this young woman can achieve. It was a pleasure to watch Aliyah and her South Carolina teammates under the direction of Hall of Famer Dawn Staley this season."

The consensus National Freshman of the Year and a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, Boston was the SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year and grabbed a spot on the All-SEC First Team. She joined South Carolina's Alaina Coates as the only league Freshmen of the Year to also capture another of the league's top individual awards. The 6-foot-5 forward was also a Second-Team All-America choice of the AP and the USBWA.

"Aliyah Boston is the kind of player that makes the Lisa Leslie Award mean so much because she is the epitome of how Lisa personified the game," Staley said. "Aliyah is exciting, talented, driven, a devoted teammate and natural leader with a thirst for knowledge. Like Lisa, she never stops working and is the type of player young girls around the world can look up to."

Boston announced herself on the national stage in her college debut, becoming the first in NCAA Div. I women's basketball history to post a triple-double in her first career game. She went on to break four South Carolina freshman season records and four program freshman single-game records. Her 10 blocks in that season opener tied the overall Gamecock record and her 86 on the season were the fourth most by any Gamecock in program history.