Boston University kncoks off South Carolina in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Boston's balanced offensive attack was more than enough to counter South Carolina star guard A.J. Lawson in a 78-70 upset victory on Tuesday.

The Terriers (3-2) had six players with at least six points, led by Javante McCoy with 17, and consistently whipped the Gamecocks (3-1) on backdoor cuts and outlet passes for uncontested 3-pointers. Lawson scored 22 and was in the middle of nearly every big play but got sparse help from his teammates.

The Gamecocks kept settling for 3-pointers despite shooting a mere 31% from long distance coming in. They were 4 of 22 Tuesday and left nine points at the line, fitting their status as the SEC's worst free throw-shooting team.

South Carolina allowed 12 offensive rebounds and Boston scored 18 points off them. The Terriers clinched the game with an 11-2 run after it was tied at 60 with seven minutes to go.

It was the Terriers' first win in program history over an SEC team, although they beat current SEC member Texas A&M in 1986, when the Aggies were in the Southwest Conference.

