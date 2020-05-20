Body found on LA beach identified as WWE pro Shad Gaspard

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department says a body found on Venice Beach days is that of former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard. He went missing while swimming with his son last weekend.

The department says officers were flagged down early Wednesday by a person reporting a body had washed ashore. Gaspard's family was notified. He was last seen about 50 yards offshore after he was caught in a rip current. Gaspard’s 10-year-old son was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water. Gaspard was best known as part of the tag-team Cryme Time. He retired in 2010.