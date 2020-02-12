Blues' Bouwmeester remains hospitalized after bench collapse

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester remains hospitalized and is undergoing tests after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim. General manager Doug Armstrong says the 36-year old defenseman was unresponsive and a defibrillator was used Tuesday night.

He says Bouwmeester regained consciousness immediately before being taken to an Anaheim hospital. The team stayed overnight in Southern California before taking a chartered flight to Las Vegas, where they will play the Golden Knights on Thursday.