Blue Jays still unsure where they'll play home games in 2020

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays still don’t know where they’ll play home games when baseball resumes. Speaking on a conference call Thursday, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said he hopes the team will be able to play north of the border this season, but acknowledged “hurdles” that could prevent games at Rogers Centre.

The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel because of the coronavirus pandemic. The current closure deal expires June 21 but is likely to be extended. The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.