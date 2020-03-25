Blue Jays GM Atkins pitches idea of 7-inning doubleheaders

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is pitching an idea to help big league teams squeeze in more games once the season resumes. Atkins is floating the prospect of playing seven-inning doubleheaders.

Those have long been a staple of minor league baseball. Atkins says seven-inning twinbills could add more games in a condensed season without exhausting pitching staffs. Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Blue Jays were set to begin the 2020 season at home against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon.