Blankenship is semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia senior place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2019 Lou Groza Award, which is given to the nation’s top kicker.

Blankenship is the only three-time semifinalist included and one of three kickers from the Southeastern Conference on the list.

Blankenship, a native of Marietta, Ga., is second in the league in scoring this year, averaging 9.5 points per game, and has connected on 15-of-17 field goal attempts and all 31 of his PATs. The four-time 2019 SEC Special Teams Player of the Week has drilled three 50-yard field goals during his team’s 7-1 start. He is the FBS active leader by 12 with a total of 68 made field goals.

The former walk-on who earned a 2018 UGA undergraduate degree is a 2019 CBS Sports/Athlon Midseason All-American. Blankenship has connected on a school record 185 consecutive PATs, which ranks second in SEC history. Thanks in large part to his contribution, Georgia leads the nation with 276 PATs in a row dating back to 2014.

Honors have already begun to roll in for Blankenship. He has earned one of the National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar Athlete Awards and is a finalist for the Campbell Trophy; he is a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy; and he is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy.