Bills rookie QB apologizes for racially insensitive comment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm apologized for using the phrase “elite white people” in a text conversation from more than a year ago, and posted on social media early Thursday morning.

The former Georgia starter posted his apology on his Twitter account, in which he wrote: “I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness.”

Fromm, selected in the fifth round of the draft by Buffalo in April, said he also apologized to his teammates and coaches in a team meeting.

The Bills have not responded to questions regarding the posts involving Fromm, or his apology.