Bill Bartholomay, who moved Braves to Atlanta, dies at 91

Thursday, March 26, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay, who moved the franchise from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966, has died. He was 91. His daughter said he died at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

The Braves became Major League Baseball's first team in the South when they moved to Atlanta. Bartholomay sold the club to Ted Turner in 1976 but remained as chairman of the team's board of directors until 2003, when he assumed an emeritus role. Braves Hall of Famer Hank Aaron said on his Twitter account Bartholomay “was the greatest owner I ever had the pleasure to play for."