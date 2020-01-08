Big second half lifts USC Aiken women past Francis Marion

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken women's basketball team notched a 61-41 victory over Francis Marion Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 8-5 on the year and 3-2 in league play. The Patriots stand at 5-5 overall and 1-3 against PBC foes.

Head coach Mark Miller's team was led by Alex Canady and Melyk Taouil as each connected for 19 points. Alexis Mack totaled 11 points while Kwajelin Farrar accounted for eight points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Canady was dominant throughout, tallying eight boards, four assists and four steals. Taouil snagged seven rebounds while registering a game-best six thefts.