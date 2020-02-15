Big Innings Propel Pacers Past Nighthawks

AIKEN, S.C. - The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team registered a 12-4 victory over Young Harris Saturday afternoon.

The Pacers are now 7-1 on the season, including a 1-1 ledger in PBC play.

Head coach Kenny Thomas' team was led by David Jacobs' three-RBI performance while Jackson Hannon and Alex Mills recorded two RBI apiece. Jeff Cyr, Hannon and Eric McGirt collected two hits apiece. Cyr crossed home three times while Hannon and McGirt each scored twice.

On the mound, Zach Fordham got the start and worked four innings. He struck out two. William Ard came in and threw 1.2 frames, picking up the victory. He struck out one Nighthawk. Austin Hohm recorded an out while Jacob Rye threw the last three innings and picked up the save.

USC Aiken jumped on top with a six-run first inning and never looked back. Hannon singled and moved to second on a base hit from Cyr. Hannon scored on McGirt's base knock. Two batters later, Jacobs drew a bases loaded walk to make it 2-1. McGirt and Luke Leisenring scored when Leo Horacio reached on an error. Mills recorded a sacrifice fly before Sean McQuillan's base hit drove in Horacio for the 6-1 advantage.

Leading 6-2 in the fourth, Hannon doubled home McQuillan and Trey Polewski for a six-run edge at 8-2. Later in the frame, Jacobs singled home Hannon and Cyr to make it 10-2.

Up 10-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Horacio reached on a fielder's choice, which allowed Cyr to cross home plate. USC Aiken tacked on a run in the eighth when McGirt scored on a fielder's choice from Mills for the final 12-4 tally.

For the game, Thomas' team had 10 RBI and totaled nine hits, including three doubles.

The Pacers return to action tomorrow for the final game of the three-game series at 1 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.