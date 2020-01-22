Big 12 suspends 4 players from KU-KSU brawl 25 games total

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020

Lawrence, KS--The Big 12 has suspended four players from Kansas and Kansas State a combined 25 games for their roles in a melee that spilled off the court. The brawl erupted into a section of disabled seating in Allen Fieldhouse near the end of the third-ranked Jayhawks' win over the Wildcats.

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa was suspended indefinitely by Jayhawks coach Bill Self earlier Wednesday. He was given a 12-game suspension by the league office. His teammate, David McCormack, was suspended two games while Kansas State forward James Love received an eight-game suspension and Antonio Gordon a got three-game suspension.