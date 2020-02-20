Bickerstaff picks up pieces after Beilein leaves Cavaliers

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — J.B. Bickerstaff is in a familiar place. For the third time in his coaching career, he's taking over after an in-season coaching change. This time it's in Cleveland after John Beilein resigned with 28 games left. Bickerstaff is the Cavaliers' new coach and he's thankful not to have the interim tag.

The 40-year-old previously coached in Houston and Memphis and said those experiences prepared him to replace Beilein. Bickerstaff isn't planning any major changes to his lineups or rotations. He wants to continue to develop Cleveland's young players and salvage what's left of the season.