Betts agrees to record $27 million deal with Red Sox

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

Boston, MA--Outfielder Mookie Betts has agreed to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. It is the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player. Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.

Betts' deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado. That contract led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal. Betts is a four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner who is eligible for free agency after this season. He was voted the American League MVP in 2018.