Bengals receiver A.J. Green running again after ankle injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — A.J. Green stood at his locker with his left foot free of the black, protective boot that finally rested behind him, taking up space instead of limiting his stride.

The Bengals' top receiver took a noteworthy step Wednesday in his recovery from ankle surgery . He abandoned the protective boot and moved ahead with getting his left ankle back in shape. Also, he's started running lightly to get the ankle back in shape.

So far, his recovery has been pain-free.

"I'm way ahead of schedule where a normal person would be," Green said. "I'm only six weeks out and I'm already walking. You never know what the next two or three weeks are going to bring, to where I can start back putting on (football) shoes and actually running and doing some on-the-field stuff."

Green tore ligaments in the ankle during the first practice of training camp in Dayton, Ohio, on July 27. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick hit him while breaking up a pass during a 7-on-7 drill, causing the receiver to land awkwardly and roll the ankle.