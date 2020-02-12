Benedict College names new head football coach

Benedict College has officially introduced to the school's community its new head football coach. On Tuesday, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, Benedict's president, and Athletic Director Willie Washington named Chennis Berry to the post.

This will be Berry's first head coaching position. For the past seven years, he's served as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Berry replaces Mike White, who was dismissed in November after serving five seasons.