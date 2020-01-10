Bellinger agrees with Dodgers at $11.5M; Seager at $7.6M

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

Los Angeles, CA--NL MVP Cody Bellinger agreed to an $11.5 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the largest salary for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time. Shortstop Corey Seager agreed to a $7.6 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers, also skipping arbitration. Bellinger hit .305 with 47 homers and 115 RBIs and was a bargain at $605,000.

Seager missed most of the 2018 season following Tommy John surgery. He hit .272 with 19 homers and 87 RBIs this year, tying for the NL lead with 44 doubles. He earned a raise from a $4 million salary last year.