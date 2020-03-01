Beijing 2022 organizers say on-track despite virus outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Organizers of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games say they are on track to complete all competition venues by year-end and have teams in place for test events, despite the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak that originated in the country late last year.

The pledge was made by Beijing Vice Mayor Zhang Jiandong to participants in last week's World Broadcaster Meeting for the games that was relocated to Madrid because of the outbreak.

Zhang and other organizers participated online from committee headquarters in Beijing. Questions have arisen about whether this year's Tokyo Olympic Games can proceed with the virus still spreading.