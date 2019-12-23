Beast Mode returns? Lynch, Seahawks on verge of reunion

The Seattle Seahawks could be reuniting with former star running back Marshawn Lynch. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Lynch is flying to Seattle and will be undergoing a physical. If Lynch passes the physical, the Seahawks are likely to sign him.

Lynch has not played in more than a year. But Seattle is in desperate need after running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise suffered season-ending injuries in Sunday's loss to Arizona. Lynch spent parts of six seasons with the Seahawks before spending the 2017-18 seasons playing for the Oakland Raiders.