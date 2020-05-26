Baseball's Clarke Named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball

TUCSON, Ariz. - University of South Carolina sophomore infielder Wes Clarke was named a Third Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the publication announced this morning (Tuesday, May 26).

Clarke led the SEC and was tied for third in the country with eight home runs while driving in 22, which was tied for third in the league. Clarke hit .286 with 14 runs scored in 16 games played for the Gamecocks. He was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI in a win over Northwestern on Feb. 22. He also hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 12th inning in a 2-1 win at Furman (March 3). Clarke had a .406 on-base percentage and did not commit an error at first base for Carolina.

Clarke, a Forest, Va., native, becomes the first Gamecock to be named a Collegiate Baseball All-American since Clarke Schmidt was named to the third team in 2016. He is the first positional player since Kyle Martin was named to the second team in 2015.

Carolina had a 12-4 record after 16 games in 2020 before the 2019-20 athletic year was canceled due to COVID-19.