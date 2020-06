NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball appears headed to its shortest season since the 1870s.

Baseball players told the commissioner's office additional talks to start the season during the coronavirus pandemic are futile and said owners should order a return to work.

The union’s action could lead to a season of about 50 games rather than the 82 initially proposed by MLB. This all also could spark lengthy litigation over money and a renewal of the sport’s labor wars.