Baseball players respond to MLB on virus protocols

Thursday, May 21, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball players’ association has given management a wide-ranging response to a 67-page proposed set of protocols for a season to be played during the coronavirus pandemic. Management had given the union and the 30 teams the proposed draft last Friday.

The union says it addressed protections for high-risk players, access to pre- and postgame therapies, testing frequency, protocols for positive tests, in-stadium medical personnel and sanitization procedures. Players viewed many of the concepts in the original draft as over-the-top, such as arriving in uniform at the ballparks. MLB hopes to start the season by early July.