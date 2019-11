Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mike Shildt of the St. Louis Cardinals has edged out Craig Counsell of the Milwaukee Brewers to win NL Manager of the Year.

Shildt earned the award in his first full season on the job. Counsell received more first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, but Shildt got more second-place votes and appeared on more ballots.