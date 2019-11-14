Baseball MVP awards go to California guys

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

New York, NY--Baseball's MVPs have been announced, and both come from Southern California ballclubs. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has captured the American League MVP for the third time in his career, while Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger is the National League Most Valuable Player.

Trout is the sixth player to win three at least AL MVPs, joining Alex Rodriguez and Hall of Famers Jimmie Foxx, Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle. The 28-year-old Trout had another outstanding season, batting .291 with a career-high 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and 27 doubles while battling injuries this year. He led the league in on-base percentage, slugging and OPS in winning the MVP for the third time in six seasons.

Trout got 17 of 30 first-place votes in balloting. Astros infielder Alex Bregman was second with the other 13 first-place votes.

Bellinger got 19 of 30 first-place votes after hitting .305 with 47 home runs, 115 RBIs and a 1.035 OPS. He's the 10th different Dodgers player to win MVP and first since Clayton Kershaw in 2014.

