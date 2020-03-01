Baseball Falls to Clemson in Sunday Matinee

CLEMSON - Clemson scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on its way to a 5-2 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Sunday afternoon (March 1) at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

South Carolina put up a pair of runs in the second inning, both with two out. Dallas Beaver singled and moved to third on Andrew Eyster's double to left. Noah Campbell brought in both runners with a single up the middle.

Clemson scored a run without the benefit of a hit in the first. Then in the sixth, the Tigers had the bases loaded with no one out. Dylan Brewer hit a fly ball to left that Eyster dove for but could not corral. The runner at third held up and was thrown out at the plate. Then after a review, Brewer went past the Adam Hackenberg at first and he was called out. Daniel Lloyd then struck out Sam Hall to end the inning and keep the game at 2-1.

The Clemson seventh started with a strikeout, but a pair of singles led to a pitching change as Cam Tringali came in for Lloyd. A sacrifice fly and two-run single from James Parker made it 4-2. Hackenberg then singled to score the fifth run of the game.

Brannon Jordan went the first five innings, allowing just one hit and a run with four strikeouts and five walks. The loss went to Lloyd, who allowed three hits with two runs in 1.1 innings.

At the plate, Campbell drove in both runs for the Gamecocks.