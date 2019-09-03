Barnwell ground and pound having early success

Barnwell, SC -- Barnwell was the last team standing a year ago before losing in the state championship final. They may be the last ones playing again this year.

Undefeated and ranked 2nd in the state, the War Horses have scored over 60 points in their first couple of games. A big reason, running back Jamari Chisolm, who's accounted for 11 scores already!

Chisolm is getting a lot of attention, and rightfully so, but both he and head coach Dwayne Garrick agree that the war horse offensive line has been the main reason for both the team and Jamari's success.

"You know Jamari's done a lot of really great things for us in the backfield. He's real elusive, he runs well, got great vision all that good stuff, but I really like what we're doing on the offensive line. This could be as good an offensive front that we've had since I've been here," said Garrick

"They've been doing that, opening holes, making me see them, pushing me, especially in the weight room," said Chisolm. "Like i can't ever get tired. Can't do it without the team though, you know?"

Even though he's only a junior, Chisolm has college aspirations and would love to play just up the road in Columbia someday. The immediate focus, Silver Bluff on Friday.

