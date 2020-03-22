Barefoot Hamlin wins virtual Homestead as NASCAR races again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR provided live action to its fans with a virtual race at Homestead-Miami Speedway that was televised nationally.

NASCAR got 35 of its drivers to participate in the event, which was won by three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. He raced barefoot on a simulator in the living room of his North Carolina home.

NASCAR has suspended racing until at least May 9 so series executives and iRacing put together the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The first event was at Homestead, where NASCAR was supposed to be racing Sunday before COVID-19 brought sports to a halt.