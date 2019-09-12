Baffert lawyer: Justify positive test from contaminated food

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

Undated-- A lawyer for Bob Baffert says the Hall of Fame trainer did not intentionally give 2018 Triple Crown winning horse Justify a banned substance that caused a positive test prior to last year's Kentucky Derby.

Attorney W. Craig Robertson released a statement defending Baffert after the New York Times reported Wednesday that Justify tested positive for Scopolamine in spring 2018. Robertson contends the substance came from contaminated food and that the California Horse Racing Board did the correct thing by not pursuing a lengthy investigation.

Justify tested positive after winning the Santa Anita Derby in California in April 2018 but was allowed to run in the Kentucky Derby a month later. Robertson writes that Justify passed "any and all drug tests" in Kentucky, Maryland and New York while racing in those states on the way to becoming the 13th Triple Crown winner in history. Justify did not run another race before being retired.

