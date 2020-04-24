Backyard golf at its finest

Friday, April 24, 2020

Grovetown, Ga--Who says golf courses have to take up hundreds of acres of property? Have an imagination and maybe about an acre, you can make it work

Welcome to Henry Hills Golf Club. 18 holes of luxiurous back yard golf. Owner and operator, Justin Eppenbrock.

"When i went looking for a house with my wife and one of my main things on my list, was i wanted a yard that allowed me to put in a putting green, just from all the fun i had as a kid" said Justin Eppenbrock.

What started as a green, became finding a place for 18 tees. Not an easy task.

"Try to pick tee boxes where we don't put too many neighbors in danger or even my own house." added Eppenbrock

There's even a course layout.

"My brother, he kind of went on his computer and made a little overview of the course and he did the same for my brother-in-law's house"

Yes, there's more than one back yard course and you better believe it can get competitive with scores kept and trophies awarded.

"We kind of started these little tournaments we do, we have six or seven guys and we get together and have little chipping tournaments and have a scoreboard and stuff." said Eppenbrock

From every corner of the yard, to a hole on the other side of the fence, and even one off the balcony. .Henry Hills is where legends are made.

