Average MLB salary drops for 2nd straight year

New York, New York--The average salary in Major League Baseball has dropped in consecutive years for the first time since the players' association started keeping records in 1967.

The 988 players on Aug. 31 rosters and injured lists averaged $4.05 million. That was down 1.1% from $4.09 million last year. The average peaked at just above that in 2017. This was just the fifth decline. The average was $19,000 back in 1967. This year's drop followed two slow free-agent markets and new contracts with large signing bonuses that depressed the average. The average figures to rise in 2020 following a more robust market.