Augusta's big man Tyshaun Crawford becomes a force inside

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

Augusta, Ga--As the season rolls along for Augsuta on the basketball court, it's fun to see the difference big man Tyshaun Crawford has made. The Georgia Southern transfer is 7 foot and goes 270 and can change the game in a hurry.

He's just now beginning to develop into a big time basketball player, a -la Garrett Siler did all those years ago. The difference, Crawford's skill level from day one is there. Dip Metress wasn't sure what he was getting out of the gate, but certainly likes what he's been seeing as of late.

"He's getting confidence. I would say before Thanksgiving, he was questioning whether he liked basketball. He likes what basketball can do for him. He's really progressing. He's always been a good teammates and this is the first time he's had to be counted on, everyday, in every aspect of his life and it's been an adjustment." said Dip Metress

Crawford is now averaging in double figures and when he's one-on-one against a defender, it's a mismatch as he becomes a key piece to the Augusta puzzle in conference play

