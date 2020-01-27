Augusta's Wil Avery played against Kobe Bryant

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Augusta, GA--24 hours later a lot of fans and people are still a little on the numb side after hearing the news of the chopper crash that killed Kobe Bryant, one of his daughters, and seven others. Tragic doesn't even begin to describe the accident. Augusta is a basketball town and there's a lot of fans relating to the news.

Bryant was an All-Star, a Most Valuable Player, and an ambassador on and off the court. He touched a lot of lives during his short life. Augusta's Will Avery played in the NBA for a few years and went head-to-head against him on the court. Moments he won't forget.

"My second year in the league, he remembered me from Duke and just the attention to detail to know your opponent and stuff like that, from a superstar and stuff like that, was impressive." said Will Avery

Avery also said Bryant guarded him his first year in the league and that was also an eye opening moment for the kid fresh out of Duke trying to make a name for himself.

