Augusta's Dip Metress is a book worm off the court

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Augusta, GA--It's back to work on the college front for the Peach Belt Conference as the first round of the tournament tips off tonight. Augusta and USC Aiken men and women have made it as it's the first time in four years all have done so.

The Jags get Georgia College for the second straight game after beating the Bobcats this past Saturday in overtime. While Dip Metress is basketball junkie, he's also an avid reader. Sci-Fi, to sports books and he'll use stuff he reads in his coaching style.

"A great coaching book, people are going to think I'm crazy, is a book by Anson Dorrance, believe it or not, women's soccer coach at North Carolina about competitive cauldron and getting kids to compete every day in practice. You know I refer to it often at the beginning of the year. It's an older book, I do read a lot during the season, but that always goes in the back of my mind on how to get kids to compete every day." said Dip Metress

Metress also trades books with other coaches throughout the course of the year to keep his library fresh and give him new material to read.

