Augusta women's golf finishes 2nd at the Moon Golf Invitational in Florida

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Melbourne, Fl--It was a good Tuesday on the links for the Augusta women as they come in 2nd place at the Moon Golf Invitational. Linda Lundqvist paced the Jags with a third place finish on the individual front.

Ole Miss wins the tournament with a -6 team total with Augusta just three shots back at -3.

The tournament featured several top 40 programs as the Jags are currently ranked 50th nationwide.

Besides Lundqvist's performance, Napabhach Boon-Il finished at +1 and Teresa Diez Moliner was a shot back at +2.

