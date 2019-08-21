Augusta women hire new assistant basketball coach

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Augusta University women's basketball program added Celeste Stewart as the new assistant coach, as announced by head coach Millette Green. Stewart joins the Jaguars from East Carolina University, where she was an assistant coach for the 2018-19 season.

“I am excited about Celeste’s decision to join our program,” Green said. “I believe her knowledge and experience will make an immediate impact in our program. From the time she accepted the position, she has been eager to start and help prepare for the season.”

Stewart joined the ECU Pirates last season, after working at Wingate University from 2014-2018. Stewart served as an assistant coach during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons at Wingate, helping the Bulldogs reach a pair of NCAA Regional Semifinals and win the 2017 South Atlantic Conference Tournament Championship. She handled on-the-floor coaching and skill development of individual players and prepared scouting reports. She played an integral role in Wingate’s recruiting efforts, helping to organize visits as well as evaluating and recruiting student-athletes.

“I would like to thank Coach Green and Coach Bryant for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Augusta women’s basketball program,” Stewart said. “I believe in Coach Green’s values as a coach and I am excited about the future of the program. I look forward to coaching our student-athletes and being a part of Jag Nation. I appreciate all the support I have received from family, friends, and mentors during this process.”

Prior to her elevation as an assistant coach at WU, Stewart was a graduate assistant for Wingate from 2014 to 2016. She helped the Bulldogs win the 2016 South Atlantic Conference Tournament and make two NCAA Tournament appearances. She assisted with recruiting as well as preparing scouting reports, scouting film of opposing teams and creating highlight films for every game.

Stewart is a 2013 ECU graduate and played for head coach Heather Macy during her time in Greenville. She was a Conference USA first team All-Conference player in 2009 and 2010 and was ECU’s Most Valuable Player for both the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons. She is seventh all-time at ECU with 366 career assists.