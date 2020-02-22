Augusta wins both homecoming games over Young Harris

AUGUSTA, GA -- It was a successful homecoming for the Augusta Jaguars on the court as both their men's and women's teams scored victories over Young Harris.

The women's team won 50-41 in a Peach Belt Conference battle in Christenberry Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. Augusta is now 10-16 and 7-11 in the league, while Young Harris moved to 15-11 and 9-9 in the conference.

The men's team defeated Young Harris 96-89 as well. Tyshaun Crawfrod led the team with 28 points and 14 rebounds. With USC Aiken's loss to Clayton State, the Jaguars now hold sole possession of second place in the Peach Belt Conference standings.

The Jaguars have a match up with the Pacers on Wednesday. The men get the first tip at 3:30 PM, followed by the women's game at 5:30 PM.