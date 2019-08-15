Augusta tops Greensboro 5-1

Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC--The Augusta GreenJackets (66-55, 30-23) defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers (71-50, 267-25) in the series opener on Thursday night by a final score of 5-1. The Jackets will stay tied atop the 2nd half standings after the Asheville Tourists collected a 6-3 win over the Charleston RiverDogs.

The Grasshoppers loaded the bases in the 3rd inning with only one out. Kai-Wei Teng allowed just one-run, but it was unearned as Grant Koch scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0 Grasshoppers. It was Teng’s first win in the San Francisco Giants organization since being

traded from the Minnesota Twins on July 31st.

The GreenJackets offense went right to work for their starting pitcher in the 4th inning. After Logan Wyatt walked, Franklin Labour doubled to score Wyatt and tie the game at one. Then, Sean Roby ripped a double past the 3rd base bag, and it scored Labour to give the Jackets their first lead of the night at 2-1. Later in the inning, with Sean Roby on 3rd base, Jose Layer came up with an infield hit to give the Jackets a 3-1 lead.

In the 6th inning, it was Tyler Fitzgerald coming up with a big hit. His RBI-single scored Andres Angulo from 3rd base, and the Jackets extended the lead to 4-1. In the 7th inning, it was Roby adding another RBI to his August 15th resume. His single scored Wyatt, and the GreenJackets led at 5-1.

Preston White and Ryan Walker each delivered two-innings of scoreless baseball out of the Jackets bullpen, and Augusta hung on for the 5-1 win.