Augusta signs basketball playe from Iceland

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Another addition to the 2019-20 Augusta University men’s basketball team has been announced with incoming freshman Gabriel Moller (Njardvik, Iceland), head coach Dip Metress revealed on Wednesday morning.

“Gabriel is a true point guard that has played well on the national team for Iceland,” Metress said. “The first thing to catch my eye was his passing ability and vision for the game. He is a pesky defender and will enable us to be creative with our lineups this season.”

The 6-0 guard was born in Reykjanesbaer, Iceland and graduated in 2018 from Fjölbrautaskoli Suðurnesja – a high school equivalent institution also located in Reykjanesbaer. He averaged 14.5 points per game in his final season, with 4.5 rebounds per game, 3.4 assists per game, and 2.4 steals per game.

Moller also competed with the UMFN National Team in Iceland as part of the U20, U18, U17, and U16 squads. In his most recent season in 2018, he put up 13.0 points per game, 8.0 assists per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, and 2.0 steals per game. Winning several European championships during his tenure, Moller was selected as the Most Promising Player and the Most Improved Player last season for the U20 team.