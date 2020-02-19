Augusta ranked 5th, USC Aiken 8th in first basketball regional ranking

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Augusta, Ga--In the first NCAA regional rankings, Augusta University checks in at number five with USC Aiken 8th. This poll will determine the eight teams selected for the NCAA tournament from the Southeast region.

The Jaguars are 17-7 overall while USC Aiken sits with a 17-9 record as they approach the final games of the regular season.

Peach Belt Conference team UNC Pembroke is number two, while Lincoln Memorial is the top ranked team in the region.

