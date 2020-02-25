Augusta men's golf wins the Wexford Plantation Invitational

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Hilton Head, SC--Despite a day where scoring conditions were tough, Augusta picked up the win at the Wexford Plantation Invitational in Hilton Head, SC. Tuesday.

The Jaguars were three shots better then Davidson to capture their first title of the year.

Ben van Wyk was the low Augusta golfer as he finished in a tie for third place while Gustav Andersson finished in 5th.

USC Aiken was 15th out of the 18 team field with Dan Sheehan carding a fifth place finish.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved