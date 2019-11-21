Augusta men's golf team adds to their roster

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019

Augusta, Ga. – The Augusta University men's golf team gained incoming freshman Wilhelm Berg von Linde for the 2020-21 season.

Head coach Jack O'Keefe announced that Berg von Linde signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) and will join the team in the fall.

Wilhelm comes from Stockholm Sweden, and will graduate from Danderyds Gymnasium in June 2020. During the 2019 season, Wilhelm managed three second place finishes on the Swedish Teen Tour and JMI tour, as well as a fourth place in the Future Series (the developing tour to the Swedish Golf Tour) where he was honored as best amateur. Wilhelm also successfully played along former Jaguar and 2019/20 PGA Tour player Henrik Norlander during the Swedish Team Championship where he showed his ability to perform under pressure and his valuable skills as a team player.

"I immediately felt the warm and inspiring atmosphere among the team when I entered the Jaguar Golf team Golf House during my visit - it was like coming home," Wilhelm stated. "The town of Augusta, that breathes golf, fits me perfect with short distances between where the golf team members live, the school and all the great golf courses. The outstanding team-only practice facilities in combination with Coach

Jack O'Keefe and Coach JP van der Walt's extensive playing experience and knowledge of the game will enable me to continue to develop. I am very much looking forward to the fall 2020 and it will be an honor to represent the Augusta Jaguars!"

Coach Jack O'Keefe had this to say about his newest recruit, "Wilhelm has shown a strong development curve during the last years and I look forward to seeing Wilhelm's results over the next years. His personality and strong focus will be a great asset to our team."