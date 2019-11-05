Augusta men's golf finishes 3rd at the Kiawah Classic at Turtle Point

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

Kiawah Island, S.C, - The Augusta University Men's Golf team earned a third place finish out of 21 teams at the Kiawah Classic at Turtle Point (hosted by Charleston Southern). Augusta shot 854 over three days in Kiawah, S.C., good for -10 under par for the tournament. #24 Auburn was crowned the victor of the event, with a score of 833 (-31 under par), while College of Charleston overtook the Jags for second with a score of 848 (-16 under par).

For the third round, the Jaguars had their best outing of the tournament, shooting -7 under par as a team with a score of 281.

McCullough Pickens remained the top golfer for his squad, finishing with an even 72 for his final round. McCullough finished the event in a tie for eighth overall with a score of 212 (-4 under par). Victor Lindgren had the best round out of any Jaguar for the entire tournament,

finishing with an excellent score of 68 in the round, finally breaking him out of his tie with fellow teammate Ben van Wyk and earning him a 13th overall finish with a final tally of 214 (even). Meanwhile, B. van Wyk found himself in a tie with Alex van Wyk in the overall finish. Ben finished his third round with his best score of the event at -2 under par, while Alex finished the day at +3 over par. Their scores of 216 (+2 over par) landed them in the top 25 at 24th overall. Gustav Andersson once again improved his game in the final round, shooting a 71 (-1 under par) and finishing in 55th place with a three-day total of 222.

While competing as individuals, Jack Vajda shot +1 over par on the day but managed to finish in 34th for the event with a 218 (+4 over par), while Hampus Wijlkstrom couldn't match his success in the previous rounds, finishing the tournament in 63rd with a final score of 223.