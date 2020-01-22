Augusta men roll over North Georgia, Lady Jags fall to the Nighthawks

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

Augusta, GA--Augusta took care of business Wednesday night in routing North Georgia 84-58 while the Jag women fall to the Nighthawks.

For the men, they improve to 11 and 6 overall, 6 and 3 in Peach Belt Conference play.

The Jags scored the first nine points of the game and would never be challenged. Rafael Monteiro led the way with a game high 24 points and 10 rebounds while Tyshaun Crawford added 14 points.

Augusta shot 57% from the field and tallied 49 second half points.

In the women's game, North Georgia held off a furious fourth quarter comeback attempt by the Jags to win 61-56.

Kennedi Manning had 14 points and 7 rebounds to lead the Jags, who fall to 7 and 10 overall, 4 and 5 in conference play.

