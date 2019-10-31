Augusta men picked to win the Peach Belt in basketball, USC Aiken, picked 3rd

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Augusta, Ga. – The Augusta Jaguars Men's Basketball team were selected as the preseason favorite to win the Peach Belt Conference in a poll of the league's coaches.

The reigning PBC Champions picked up eight first-place votes and 116 total points to finish ahead of UNC Pembroke for top position. UNCP garnered three first place votes and 111 total point in the poll, while last year's regular season and tournament runner-up, USC Aiken picked up 106 points for third.

The PBC coaches poll is below. Coaches were not permitted to rank their own teams.

1. Augusta

2. UNC Pembroke

3. USC Aiken

4. Francis Marion

5. Columbus State

6. Young Harris

7. Clayton State

8. Georgia College

9. Lander

10. North Georgia

11. Flagler

12. Georgia SW