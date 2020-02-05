Augusta men knock off first place Lander Wednesday night

Wednesday, Feb, 5, 2020

Augusta, GA--The Augusta men beat Lander 77-71 Wednesday night as Rafael Monteiro led the way with a game high 21 points. With the win, the Jaguars move to 9-4 in league play and 14-7 overall.

Augusta jumped out to a quick lead and took a three point lead at the half. As Lander would get close in the final half, it was Monteiro and the play of Miguel Arnold and Tyree Myers that lifted the Jags to the win.

Big man Tyshaun Crawford had 17 points while Arnold and Myers each scored 11 in the win.

In the women's game, it was the 22nd ranked Bearcats knocking off Augusta 85-61.

Lander dominated in all facets of the game as they shot 54% from three point land and 47% from the field.

Augusta was led by Zairya West who pumped home 18 points.

The Jags fall to 4-9 in league play and 7 and 14 overall.

