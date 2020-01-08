Augusta men fall to Lander on the road 88-82

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

Greenwood, SC--Augusta's lone lead of the game over Lander was 2-0 on Wednesday night as the Bearcats ended a three year losing streak against the Jaguars with an 88-82 win. In the process, handing the Jags their first league loss of the year.

The Jags would get within two points with just under seven minutes left, but a pair of costly technical fouls against Augusta coach Dip Metress with four minutes left would ultimately cost them.

Rafael Monteiro would lead the Jags with 22 points. Troy Cracknell added 19.

In the women's game, Lander outscored Augusta 56 to 22 in the second half as they pull away for the 86-55 win.

In a battle of the top two teams in the conference, the Bearcats would dominate the final 20 minutes as Augusta falls to 3-1 in conference play, 6-6 overall.

