Augusta men fall to Catawba 94-82 in their home opener

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

Augusta, Ga--On the night the Augusta men got their Peach Belt Conference championship rings, it was the visitors from Catawba walking away with the victory on the court, 94-82 the final.

The Indians had six players score in double figures as they led by four at the half, and would never surrender the lead.

Rafael Monteiro had game high 26 to lead the Jags, while Miguel Arnold tallied 17 in the losing effort.

Catawba outscored the Jags 43 to 12 in bench points as Augusta falls to 2-2 on the young season.