Augusta men and women both knock off Francis Marion

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

Augusta, Ga--The Augusta University men took down Francis Marion 94-81 while the Jag women needed overtime to beat the Patriots 74-69

For the men, Troy Cracknell led the Jags with 23 points including six from three-point land.

Four others scored in double figures with Rafael Monteiro adding 19 and Tyshaun Crawford putting home 17 points.

Jags shot 60% for the game.

Francis Marion was led by North Augusta product Jaquez Smith, who poured in 26 points.

In the women's game, the Jags needed overtime, but got the job done to pick up their seventh win with the 74-69 win.

Francis Marion actually forced OT with a bucket with five seconds later, but then the Jags controlled the extra period to pick up the victory.

Kennedi Manning and Cameryn Wilson both scored 16 points to lead the Augusta attack.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved