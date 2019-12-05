Augusta loses at the buzzer to Emmanuel

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

Augusta, Ga--Despite a second half rally that saw Augusta come storming back from a 17 point deficit, it was Emmanuel's Tyonn Stuckey hitting a three pointer at the buzzer, giving the Lions a 74-71 win Thursday.

The Jaguars came out sluggish and could only manage 25 first half points, despite the 2000 plus crowd of kids in attendance.

The final 20 minutes saw Tyshaun Crawford and Miguel Arnold lead the comeback. Arnold, finished with a game high 22 points, while Crawford, the transfer for Georgia Southern, had his best game to date. He scored nine points while grabbing nine rebounds and sparked the second half rally.

Arnold hit a three pointer with just four seconds left that tied the game at 71. Then, the Lions Stuckey, played role of hero as he threw in the triple at the buzzer for the win.

"I don't think I've lost a game on a shot like that in my career. I don't think I've lost one on a last second banked three. As I told them, we were dead for a minute thirteen on our home floor in front of 2,700 kids, so that's a problem. If we can't come out and play with a little enthusiasm and fire. We were down 18 and good things happened but the basketball gods were with them because they should have won the game" said Dip Metress

Augusta falls to (4-3) on the year and will host Paine on Saturday.

